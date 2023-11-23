A Landmark Decision: Justice Served in Abu Dhabi’s Family Court

In a groundbreaking judgment, Abu Dhabi’s Family Court has delivered justice obligating a young man to pay Dhs15,000 to his victim after he threatened her through Snapchat, causing both material and moral damage. This verdict showcases the court’s commitment to upholding the rights of individuals and holding perpetrators accountable for their actions.

The incident in question took place last year when the victim took legal action against the young man, seeking Dhs60,000 in compensation for the damages she suffered. Additionally, she requested that he cover the legal expenses incurred throughout the lawsuit. The victim emphasized that a criminal case had already been filed, leading to the suspect’s conviction another court. The criminal court sentenced him to one month of suspended imprisonment and imposed the payment of judicial fees.

The Family Court, upon reviewing the case papers, verified the plaintiff’s claims of being threatened via Snapchat. Based on the evidence presented, along with the previous criminal conviction, the court determined that the suspect’s actions had indeed caused significant harm to the victim’s well-being, both in terms of material losses and moral distress. As a result, the court ruled in favor of the victim, ordering the young man to pay her a compensation of Dhs15,000.

This landmark decision attests to Abu Dhabi’s commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of its citizens. It sends a strong message that threats made online will not be tolerated and that individuals who inflict harm on others will be held accountable for their actions. Through this verdict, the Family Court sets a precedent for future cases involving online threats and reinforces the importance of digital responsibility and digital well-being.

FAQ:

Q: What is the significance of the verdict?

A: The court’s decision highlights the commitment of Abu Dhabi’s legal system to protect individuals from online threats and hold perpetrators accountable.

Q: What was the punishment for the suspect?

A: The suspect was given a one-month suspended imprisonment sentence and was ordered to pay the victim’s judicial fees.

Q: Will this judgment set a precedent for future cases?

A: Yes, this landmark decision will serve as a precedent for cases involving online threats, emphasizing the importance of digital responsibility and well-being.