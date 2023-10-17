Social Media Influencers Transforming the Healthcare Industry

In recent years, social media influencers have become increasingly influential in the healthcare industry. These individuals are using their platforms to combat misinformation, collaborate with pharmaceutical companies, and even garner attention from esteemed institutions like Harvard. One such influencer, Austin Lee Chiang, a gastroenterologist and chief medical officer, is working to optimize the impact of physician influencers.

Chiang recently participated in a panel at the HLTH 2023 conference in Las Vegas, where he discussed the growing power of healthcare influencers alongside other industry experts and social media platforms. During an interview with MM+M, Chiang shed light on the evolving role of physician influencers and the importance of their presence at conferences like HLTH.

The COVID-19 pandemic has played a significant role in catalyzing the conversation around social media influencers in healthcare. As people turned to social media for information during the pandemic, the influence of these individuals became more apparent. Chiang emphasizes the importance of leveraging social media to disseminate accurate health information and combat the abundance of false information that circulates online.

One crucial aspect of the physician influencer’s role is educating their audience about differentiating between accurate and misleading content. Chiang acknowledges the amount of misinformation on platforms like TikTok and highlights the necessity for physician influencers to step in and provide reliable information. For physicians, social media literacy is not commonly taught, but it is crucial for them to engage on these platforms to ensure accurate information reaches the public.

Chiang has been involved in promoting social media education and responsible use among healthcare professionals. His work with the Association for Healthcare Social Media aimed to encourage both thought leaders and trainees to embrace social media as a legitimate academic focus. While progress has been made, there is still more work to be done in training programs to equip healthcare professionals with the skills to effectively communicate on social media.

Ultimately, the impact of physician influencer videos on patients is undeniable. Chiang discusses how he designs his videos to create a meaningful impact and change patients’ perspectives on their health. As the healthcare industry continues to embrace the power of social media influencers, it is essential for healthcare professionals to adapt and effectively use these platforms to improve health outcomes.

