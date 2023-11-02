New Insights on the Impact of Social Media on Mental Health

In a recent lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, more than 30 states, including Colorado, have alleged that these social media platforms have caused significant damage to the mental and physical health of young people. As the conversation around the negative effects of social media continues to grow, teaching assistant professor Annie Margaret from CU Boulder’s ATLAS Institute weighs in on the matter.

Margaret, who has been researching the impact of social media on mental health, believes that the lawsuit is drawing much-needed attention to the problem. She emphasizes that self-esteem issues among teenagers have existed even before the advent of social media. However, the accessibility of information about likes and comparisons on these platforms exacerbates the problem, potentially leading to more serious issues like eating disorders.

One key aspect Margaret highlights is the addictive nature of social media. Through her interviews with young individuals, she has discovered that some teenagers set alarms in the middle of the night to check their social media feeds out of fear of missing out and potential social consequences. This desire for belonging and connection drives individuals to seek validation, often through likes and messages, which can negatively impact their mental well-being.

When it comes to the responsibility of social media companies like Meta, Margaret believes that the evidence suggests that they are complicit in the degradation of mental health. The recent revelations whistleblower Frances Haugen indicate that Meta knew about the harmful effects of their products on young people’s well-being but chose not to make necessary changes. While Meta may argue that they have released tools to address these issues, Margaret questions why these tools are not the default settings, suggesting that further action is needed.

Margaret’s own work with college students has shown the benefits of social media detoxes. Students initially resist the idea but often experience improved present-moment awareness, better time management, and reduced stress after a detox period. However, she acknowledges that social media is increasingly integrated into our lives, making it difficult for some individuals to disconnect entirely.

Moving forward, Margaret believes that a cultural shift is necessary to address these issues. She emphasizes the importance of emotional regulation skills and fostering boundaries around technology. By teaching kids to have conversations about their digital boundaries and promoting healthier online habits, it is possible to mitigate the negative impact of social media on mental health.

