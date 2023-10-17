Corook: Sharing Positivity Through Music

Corinne Savage, better known as corook, has been spreading their unique brand of positivity through music. Their song “if i were a fish” went viral on TikTok, leading to a children’s book adaptation. In a recent interview, corook discussed their experience with going viral and their performance at Austin City Limits.

Corinne expressed their surprise when publishers reached out to them after the success of “if i were a fish.” The song’s lyrics were compared to the whimsy of Dr. Seuss, making it a natural fit for a children’s book. The book’s release further solidified the sense of community that the song had created.

Reflecting on the past year, Corinne described it as the craziest year of their life. While grateful for the success, they also acknowledged the bittersweet feeling of being constantly busy. Despite the challenges, they emphasized the joy of seeing their song connect with people and create a community.

The inspiration behind “if i were a fish” came from a moment when Corinne was facing hate on TikTok. They shared their feelings of not fitting in with their girlfriend, who reassured them that their uniqueness was something to be celebrated. This sparked the idea for a song that embraced individuality and weirdness.

Having just performed at Austin City Limits for the first time, Corinne expressed their excitement and enjoyment of the festival. They were grateful for the warm reception from the audience and looked forward to exploring more of Austin.

When asked about the genre of their music, Corinne emphasized their desire to do whatever they want. While some songs may be similar to “if i were a fish,” they have a diverse range of musical styles. Their focus is on storytelling and creating songs that evoke emotions and take listeners on a journey.

Overall, “if i were a fish” holds a special place for Corinne as it encapsulates a difficult time in their life while maintaining a positive outlook. The song resonates with people who are navigating self-acceptance and self-love.

Corook’s journey from a viral TikTok sensation to a performer at Austin City Limits showcases their dedication to spreading positivity and embracing individuality through music.

Sources:

– Interview with Corinne Savage (corook)