PX5 RTOS and Percepio Tracealyzer Integration: Enhancing Real-Time System Visibility for Embedded Developers

PX5, a leading provider of high-performance real-time operating systems (RTOS) and middleware, has announced the general availability of its integration with the Percepio Tracealyzer system visualization tool. This integration between PX5 RTOS and Tracealyzer provides embedded developers with deeper observability into critical-edge software, giving them a competitive advantage in reducing time-to-market and enhancing software safety and security for resource-constrained devices.

Traditionally, developers face challenges in identifying and resolving safety, security, and performance issues without clear visibility into system behavior. However, the integration of PX5 RTOS with Percepio Tracealyzer empowers developers to delve deep into the real-time behavior of their systems. By leveraging the advanced capabilities of PX5 RTOS, with its focus on safety, security, and portability, and the visualization capabilities of Tracealyzer, developers gain a comprehensive understanding of their firmware’s behavior, enabling them to optimize applications and prevent system crashes more effectively.

PX5 RTOS is purpose-built to cater to the unique requirements of various IoT sectors, offering industrial-grade performance and robustness. With native support for POSIX pthreads+ API and an extensive range of real-time extensions, including event flags, fast queues, and tick timers, PX5 RTOS provides developers with the flexibility to leverage a wide range of software stacks. This enables accelerated firmware development, reduces time-to-market, and enhances device firmware quality and portability across platforms.

Tracealyzer, on the other hand, provides system visualization and trace recording capabilities, allowing developers to monitor deployed IoT systems efficiently and trace multi-core systems. It enables the capture of long software traces, enabling activities such as burn-in testing, profiling, and investigation of sporadic errors. Moreover, the trace snapshot feature, in conjunction with the Percepio DevAlert cloud service, facilitates real-time monitoring of deployed IoT devices, aiding in identifying issues in the field and streamlining debugging processes.

This collaboration between PX5 and Percepio marks a significant step forward for the embedded industry, as it combines deep observability with native support for POSIX pthreads+ API, offering developers new avenues to develop, deploy, and run critical edge software with confidence. By gaining a deeper understanding of their applications’ behavior, manufacturers and their development teams can accelerate the development of safe, secure, and reliable products. The integration enhances the ability to detect issues proactively, resulting in better product quality and customer satisfaction.

