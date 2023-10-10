Putnam County Auto Dealer Sues Facebook’s Parent Company for Business Interference

A Putnam County auto dealer, Jesse Dillon Smith, has filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, alleging that the social media giant’s actions have harmed his business. Smith, who had been a Facebook user for more than a decade, claims that since 2020, he has been unable to access his personal account or post on his business’s Facebook page. Despite numerous attempts to contact Facebook for an explanation or resolution, Smith has been met with silence and has suffered significant financial losses as a result.

According to the lawsuit, Smith’s inability to update his business page has resulted in the display of an outdated address, misleading potential customers about the location of his dealership. Additionally, he has lost valuable photos, videos, and personal information that held sentimental value. With over 9,000 followers on his business page, starting a new account would mean losing a substantial online following.

The lawsuit asserts that Facebook’s lack of transparency and accountability in handling these issues is reminiscent of the bureaucratic mazes faced Franz Kafka’s characters in his writings. It argues that Facebook’s actions have been negligent and in violation of their contractual agreement.

Jesse Dillon Smith seeks compensation for lost sales, totaling at least $75,000, as well as coverage for legal fees. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court and will be closely watched as it raises important questions about the responsibilities of social media platforms towards their users.

