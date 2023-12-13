Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Cooperation on Oil Prices

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held discussions on further cooperation regarding oil prices, according to a Kremlin spokesperson. The two leaders met in Saudi Arabia after Putin’s visit to the United Arab Emirates. Cooperation within OPEC+ was a key topic of conversation, with both parties emphasizing their responsibility to maintain the stability and predictability of the international energy market. The meeting took place amidst a fall in oil prices, despite OPEC+’s commitment to reduce output.

The Saudi crown prince praised the joint coordination between Russia and Saudi Arabia, highlighting its role in alleviating tensions in the Middle East. The discussions also touched upon topics such as the conflict in Gaza and the situation in Ukraine. Putin expressed gratitude to the crown prince for the invitation and stated that their next meeting should take place in Moscow, underlining the importance of developing their friendly relations.

Putin’s delegation included officials from various sectors, including oil, economy, foreign affairs, space, nuclear energy, and business leaders. The Russian president’s visit to the region signifies the significance of the relationship between Russia and the Middle East. Putin and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have a history of close ties and have sought to strengthen their cooperation. Both leaders face the challenge of maintaining high oil prices, crucial to their respective economies. The level of contribution from each party and the verification of their commitments remain important considerations in their discussions.

The meeting between Putin and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman comes on the heels of a delayed OPEC+ meeting, which was postponed due to disagreements over production levels. There have been occasional tensions within OPEC+ between Saudi Arabia and Russia, but both countries have managed to reconcile their differences and work towards maintaining global oil market stability.