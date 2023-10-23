Vladimir Putin Allegedly Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Channel Claims He Uses Body Doubles

Russian premier Vladimir Putin reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening, according to a statement on a Telegram channel called General SVR. The channel, which claims to have an inside source on Putin’s entourage, suggests that recent appearances the Russian leader have been carried out body doubles. The channel alleges that doctors had to resuscitate Putin before taking him to a special intensive care facility within his official residence.

The post on General SVR describes the incident in detail, stating that security officers heard noise and sounds of falling coming from Putin’s bedroom. They found him lying on the floor next to an overturned table with food and drinks. Doctors on duty at the residence were immediately called, and the president was moved to a specially equipped room for resuscitation. The channel further claims that Putin’s health has been deteriorating due to oncology and other diseases.

Footage of an unexplained late-evening dash to the Kremlin Putin’s motorcade on Sunday has also surfaced, adding weight to the claims. The channel, supposedly run a former Kremlin lieutenant-general, alleges that Putin’s apparatchiks and security henchmen control the activities of the body doubles.

These allegations coincide with previous claims made a Japanese TV report that used AI to analyze Putin’s face, walk, and voice in multiple appearances and concluded that he uses body doubles. Ukrainian military intelligence Lt-Gen Kyrylo Budanov has also made similar claims, stating that the real Putin has not been seen since June 2022.

While there has been no immediate response from the Kremlin, officials have previously denied that Putin suffers from any health problems. It remains to be seen how these allegations will affect Putin’s political future and the stability of Russia.

