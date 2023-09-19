Puscifer Announces “Global Probing” Halloween Streaming Concert

Puscifer, the musical project led Maynard James Keenan, has revealed their latest virtual concert experience titled “Global Probing.” The concert, filmed at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center in Arizona, will premiere on October 26th, just in time for Halloween.

The stream, titled “Global Reckoning,” captures Puscifer’s “Existential Reckoning Tour” in support of their most recent album of the same name. Alongside the live musical performances, the concert will feature a variety of visually stunning elements and sketches showcasing Puscifer characters Agent Dick Merkin and Billy D.

Agent Dick Merkin reassured fans that the concert will dispel any rumors of Puscifer being a secret government agency searching for alien life forms. “Global Probing” aims to be an immersive and entertaining experience for viewers.

The concert stream will premiere at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET on October 26th and will remain available for streaming until November 1st at 3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. ET. Tickets are available for purchase at $15 each, with options for T-shirt or poster bundles priced at $45 each. Additionally, there are packages that include a vinyl edition of the “Global Probing” soundtrack.

Puscifer has been actively connecting with fans during the pandemic through livestream concerts in which they perform their past albums in their entirety. Fans can also look forward to seeing Puscifer live on the “Sessanta” tour in Spring 2024, alongside A Perfect Circle and Primus, as they celebrate Maynard James Keenan’s 60th birthday.

Sources: Consequence.net