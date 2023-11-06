New Article: Zach Edey’s Presence in the Season Opener Sparks Social Media Buzz

Purdue basketball’s season-opening game against Samford has generated quite the buzz on social media. The reason? Zach Edey, Purdue’s towering 7-foot-4 center, is set to take center court for the jump ball. Samford, Purdue’s opponent, has been playfully acknowledging the challenge they face in matching up against the reigning National Player of the Year.

In a series of entertaining videos on social media, Samford coach Bucky McMillan has been showcasing 5-foot-7 sophomore guard Dallas Graziani’s preparation to face Edey in the opening tip. The videos have caught the attention of Purdue coach Matt Painter and the basketball community as a whole.

Edey himself finds the situation amusing and appreciates the lightheartedness. “They better send him out there after all the videos they’re making,” he said with a smile after a recent practice. Edey is ready to face Graziani or any other player McMillan chooses to put up against him.

The social media banter has added an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming game. Fans from both teams are eagerly anticipating the showdown between Edey and Graziani at center court. It’s a testament to the fun and camaraderie that can exist in the world of sports.

As the season opener draws near, the attention surrounding Zach Edey’s presence continues to grow. The anticipation is palpable, and the buzz on social media only adds to the excitement. It’s a reminder of the power of sports to bring people together, ignite conversations, and create memorable moments.

