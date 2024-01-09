Celebrities Ring in the New Year with Tropical Escapes

Amidst the transition from 2023 to 2024, numerous celebrities sought solace in picturesque destinations to bid farewell to the previous year and embrace the promise of the new year. Among them, power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck opted for St. Barts, while musicians Shawn Mendes and Aitana Ocaña chose to celebrate the arrival of the New Year in Central America. Costa Rica, with its natural beauty and serene beaches, captured their hearts and became their vacation spot of choice.

Aitana Ocaña, the talented Spanish singer, revealed through her Instagram account that she spent her year-end vacation in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica. The 24-year-old shared breathtaking snapshots that showcased her in a captivating black swimsuit, revealing her tattooed body as the sun caressed her skin. Aitana’s social media followers showered her with compliments, applauding her charm and beauty.

Similarly, Shawn Mendes, the Canadian heartthrob, shared his own memories of his Costa Rican adventure on social media. Mendes expressed his gratitude for the coming year and posted a collection of photos and videos capturing his thrilling surfing sessions, captivating sunsets, and exhilarating motorcycle rides with friends.

Although some online spectators have hypothesized a potential budding romance between Aitana and Shawn due to their coincidental choice of destination, it is more likely that the two musicians are simply enjoying their separate vacations. Aitana recently ended her discreet relationship with Sebastián Yatra, while Shawn put an end to his romance with Camila Cabello in June. Rumors of a new romance between Shawn and Charlie Travers have also circulated.

