A New Eyeliner Technique: Puppy Liner Takes the Internet Storm

A fresh makeup trend called “puppy liner” is sweeping across social media platforms, offering a new way to achieve a captivating eye look with minimal effort. This technique puts a twist on the classic cat-eye liner style, creating a softer and more innocent appearance, akin to the eyes of a doe. Thousands of videos on platforms like TikTok and Instagram demonstrate how to apply puppy liner and why it is effective.

Puppy liner is an eyeliner technique that originated from Korean K-Beauty. Instead of applying eyeliner in an upward direction from the outer corner of the eye like the cat-eye, puppy liner follows the natural lash line, resulting in larger-looking, rounded eyes. The technique has been known among makeup enthusiasts, but a new TikTok filter that simulates the look without actual eyeliner has revived interest in it.

To apply puppy liner, makeup artist Justine Warwick provides a step-by-step guide:

1. Apply eyeliner along the upper lash line, following the natural shape of the eye without lifting at the end, creating a slight downturn instead of an upward flick.

2. Soften the liner at the outer corner blending or smudging.

3. Apply eyeliner along the lower lashes from the outer edge to about halfway, blending to avoid harsh lines.

4. Connect the upper and lower lashes at the outer edge with the liner, optionally elongating the eye extending the eyeliner outward.

5. Add eyeliner to the waterline or layer dark eye shadow on top of the eyeliner for extra definition.

While some people prefer the puppy liner look, others still prefer the classic cat-eye. The choice may depend on individual facial features. Those with hooded or deep-set eyes, who often struggle with applying eyeliner, may find puppy liner to be a great alternative. The cat-eye wing can be challenging to create for people with these eye shapes as it easily becomes distorted or disappears into the eye crease. The puppy eye, on the other hand, subtly sweeps horizontally from the eye, overcoming these difficulties.

In conclusion, puppy liner is a popular eyeliner technique that offers a softer and more rounded eye look compared to the classic cat-eye. It originated from Korean K-Beauty and has gained traction on social media platforms. While it may not be for everyone, those with hooded or deep-set eyes may find puppy liner to be a game-changer in their makeup routine.

Sources:

– Newsweek (no URL)

– Personal knowledge