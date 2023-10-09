Unscrupulous Breeders Using Social Media to Dupe Puppy Buyers, Warns The Kennel Club

A recent study conducted The Kennel Club has exposed the alarming trend of unscrupulous breeders utilizing social media platforms to deceive potential puppy buyers. According to The Kennel Club’s Be Puppywise campaign, around 25% of individuals seeking to own a puppy in the north west of the UK are turning to websites such as Gumtree and popular social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Unfortunately, these platforms provide easy access for unscrupulous breeders to reach a wide market of unsuspecting buyers. By posting “cute” and carefully curated pictures and posts, they attract millions of unaware buyers whilepassing necessary scrutiny.

The research conducted The Kennel Club has found that a shocking 25% of puppies advertised on social media across the UK fall ill or die before reaching their first birthday. In addition to these distressing figures, many puppy buyers in the north west face further complications after their purchase. The study reveals that over half of the buyers incur unexpectedly high financial costs, more than 10% encounter unexpected behavioral issues with their dogs, and 20% ultimately regret the way in which they acquired their pet.

The Kennel Club is now urging potential puppy buyers in the north west to remain vigilant against being deceived into purchasing unhealthy pets solely based on attractive pictures on social media. Mark Beazley, the Chief Executive of The Kennel Club, emphasizes the importance of responsible buying through their “Be Puppywise” campaign. Despite the allure of pictures on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, it is essential for buyers to remember that behind every appealing photo is a living creature whose health and welfare needs to be prioritized.

Beazley advises potential buyers to ask the right questions and request to see the puppy with its mother in its home environment. This way, buyers can gain a better understanding of the puppy’s living conditions and avoid supporting unscrupulous breeders. Neglecting these precautions can result in devastating consequences for both the puppy buyers and the animals themselves. The Kennel Club hopes that their campaign will raise awareness and contribute to the well-being of puppies across the country.

