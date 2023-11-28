WWE Breaks Social Media Record with CM Punk’s Return

In a stunning turn of events, professional wrestling company WWE shattered its own social media record during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The highly anticipated return of wrestler CM Punk at Survivor Series captivated fans and generated over 71 million views across all of WWE’s online platforms.

Survivor Series, an annual live event with a rich history spanning 37 years, took place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago on Saturday. The suspense leading up to CM Punk’s comeback had been building for weeks, and his surprise appearance after nearly a decade away from the company left fans in awe. The news spread like wildfire on social media, with countless discussions and reactions flooding platforms worldwide.

This remarkable moment became WWE’s most-watched social media post, surpassing the previous record set Logan Paul’s viral video last year. Within a span of just a few days, CM Punk’s return garnered more than 71 million views, demonstrating the immense power of WWE’s fanbase and their engagement with the brand.

In addition to the record-breaking social media engagement, Survivor Series witnessed a substantial increase in viewership and sponsorship revenue. Compared to the previous year, sponsorship revenue climbed an impressive 24%, showcasing the event’s appeal to advertisers. Furthermore, viewership soared 44%, surpassing last year’s record. The live crowd at the Allstate Arena also set a new attendance record, with 17,138 passionate fans creating an electric atmosphere.

Looking ahead, WWE is strengthening its connections with external sports organizations. Recently, the company announced a collaboration with the Big 12 Conference for their upcoming championship game. As part of this partnership, WWE will design a custom-made championship title belt for the game’s most outstanding player. The collaboration will be further evident through the branding of the WWE X Big 12 logo displayed throughout the stadium and on the field. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase exclusive Big 12 Championship merchandise online and at team stores within the stadium.

With each groundbreaking event, WWE continues to push boundaries and captivate audiences worldwide. The record-breaking social media engagement and strategic partnerships affirm the company’s position as a force to be reckoned with in the sports entertainment industry.

