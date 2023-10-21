Punjab Government Introduces Policy to Engage Social Media Influencers

The Punjab government, under the leadership of the AAP party, has unveiled the ‘Punjab Influencer Empowerment Policy, 2023’. This policy aims to leverage the power of social media influencers to share the diverse stories of Punjab’s culture, heritage, and governance initiatives with audiences across India. The government believes that influencers can play a significant role in shaping public perceptions and narratives in the digital age.

The policy categorizes influencers into five groups based on their number of subscribers. Under category ‘A’, influencers with over one million subscribers can receive a maximum compensation of Rs 8 lakh per campaign. For influencers with subscribers ranging from five lakh to one million (category ‘B’), the compensation amount is Rs 5 lakh. The maximum compensation for influencers in categories ‘C’ (1 lakh to 5 lakh subscribers), ‘D’ (50,000 to one lakh subscribers), and ‘E’ (10,000 to 50,000 subscribers) is Rs 3 lakh.

The government has issued an open invitation to influencers from various digital platforms to participate in this initiative. The policy emphasizes the need for influencers to have a positive and lawful digital image, with no involvement in criminal activities that go against state and national interests.

Furthermore, influencers must adhere to ethical guidelines, including respecting privacy, cultural, social, and religious norms, and complying with relevant advertising and data protection laws. The policy also outlines a structured compensation model based on the reach and impact of influencers’ content, ensuring transparency and fairness in remuneration.

By collaborating with influencers, the government aims to celebrate and share stories of Punjab’s progress, vibrant culture, and its people, while combatting fake news. This collaboration will provide influencers with a platform to amplify their reach while effectively communicating the achievements and policies of the state to the public.

In conclusion, the Punjab Influencer Empowerment Policy, 2023, highlights the importance of social media influencers in promoting the rich cultural heritage and governance initiatives of Punjab. This policy encourages collaborative partnerships between the government and influencers and ensures a transparent and mutually beneficial collaboration.

