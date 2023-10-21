Punjab Government Launches Influencer Empowerment Policy to Promote Culture and Governance

The Punjab government has unveiled the ‘Punjab Influencer Empowerment Policy, 2023’ with the aim of harnessing the power of social media influencers to showcase the cultural heritage and governance initiatives of the state. The policy seeks to collaborate with influencers to amplify the narratives of Punjab to audiences across India.

The policy categorizes influencers into five groups based on the number of subscribers they have. Under category ‘A’, influencers with over one million subscribers can receive a maximum compensation of Rs 8 lakh per campaign. The compensation decreases for influencers in categories ‘B’ (500,000 to one million subscribers), ‘C’ (100,000 to 500,000 subscribers), ‘D’ (50,000 to 100,000 subscribers), and ‘E’ (10,000 to 50,000 subscribers), with the maximum compensation amount set at Rs 3 lakh.

By partnering with influencers, the Punjab government aims to leverage their reach and impact in shaping public perceptions and narratives. The policy encourages influencers to share stories that highlight Punjab’s progress, cultural richness, and the heartwarming tales of its people. In addition to promoting positive outreach, the policy also aims to combat fake news and misinformation.

Any influencer with a strong presence on major social media platforms is invited to participate in this initiative. However, influencers must maintain a positive and lawful digital image, with no criminal records or engagement in activities that go against the interests of the state and nation.

The policy outlines a structured compensation model that is based on the reach and impact of an influencer’s content. Transparency and fairness in compensation are ensured providing details of earning potentials in the policy document.

In crafting and sharing content, influencers are expected to adhere to ethical guidelines that respect privacy, cultural, social, and religious norms, as well as relevant advertising and data protection laws.

The Punjab government aims to foster a transparent and mutually beneficial collaboration with influencers, offering them a platform to expand their reach while effectively communicating the state’s achievements and policies to the public.

