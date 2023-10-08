Case Registered Against Youth in Wagholi for Offensive Comments on Social Media

A youth from Wagholi has been booked under IPC 295A for using offensive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hindu deities on social media. The accused, identified as Sagar Sawant, posted derogatory comments on an Instagram post belonging to one of his friends.

The incident occurred on the night of October 6th at 9:00 p.m. in Wagholi, leading to the lodging of a formal complaint with the Lonikand police. The complaint was filed Ravindra Padwal from Wadki village in Haveli Taluka.

Sawant’s comments were found to be disrespectful and offensive towards Prime Minister Modi and Hindu gods and goddesses, causing severe hurt to religious sentiments. The police swiftly initiated legal proceedings against the accused upon the registration of the complaint. Assistant Police Inspector Bhalerao is currently leading the investigation into this matter.

Using derogatory language and making disrespectful remarks about religious figures can have serious consequences, as they can deeply hurt religious sentiments and cause humiliation. Such actions are not only unlawful but also contribute to the spread of hatred and disharmony in society. It is important for individuals to exercise responsibility and respect while using social media platforms.

This case serves as a reminder of the need to promote responsible behavior online. Social media platforms should also have mechanisms in place to tackle and prevent such offensive and hateful content. It is crucial for individuals to be aware of the legal implications of their actions on social media and to refrain from engaging in hate speech or violating religious sentiments.

It is hoped that this case will result in increased awareness and stricter enforcement of laws to prevent the misuse of social media platforms for spreading hatred and offensive content.

