Online Scams on the Rise: How to Protect Yourself

Summary: Instances of online scams are increasing in India, with people losing their hard-earned money to fraudulent schemes. In one recent case, a 34-year-old techie from Pune fell victim to an online scam, losing over Rs 17 lakh. To avoid such scams, individuals should exercise caution when applying for part-time jobs online and be wary of providing personal information or transferring money to unknown individuals.

As online scams continue to proliferate in India, unsuspecting individuals are finding themselves falling prey to fraudsters. Despite numerous warnings and awareness campaigns, many people are still losing their hard-earned money to these scams. One recent incident involved a 34-year-old techie from Pune who lost more than Rs 17 lakh while attempting to make extra money online.

The techie had come across a part-time job offer on social media that promised easy earnings through video liking. Believing it to be a legitimate opportunity, he engaged in the tasks provided the scammers from December 1 to December 6. Realizing something was amiss, he reported the scam to the cybercrime cell on December 7, triggering an investigation. By that time, he had lost a staggering Rs 17.6 lakh, which the scammers transferred to various locations across the country.

Scammers often employ tactics to gain the victim’s trust before convincing them to invest more money for higher returns. Unfortunately, victims only discover the deception after losing their savings. To protect oneself from such fraudulent schemes, it is crucial to take certain precautions.

To begin with, individuals should seek part-time jobs through reputable portals like LinkedIn, Naukri.com, or Indeed. When applying through alternative channels, it is essential to thoroughly research the person offering the job, verifying their legitimacy and the credibility of their company. Conducting a simple Google search can help determine if the company actually exists.

Additionally, individuals should scrutinize any job offers or documents received. Grammatical mistakes and sentence inconsistencies can indicate the document is fake and unprofessional. When sharing personal information, such as name and phone number, individuals should ensure it is done only on trustworthy websites.

Lastly, it is important to remember not to transfer money to unknown bank accounts and never share banking credentials with anyone. Legitimate companies will never request money in exchange for a job.

By staying vigilant and following these precautions, individuals can protect themselves from online scams and avoid losing their hard-earned money.