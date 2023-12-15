PCMC Officials Dispel Rumors of Water Supply Reduction

Summary: Recent rumors circulating on social media about a decrease in water supply the Water Supply Department of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) have been declared false PCMC officials. They have emphasized their commitment to ensuring sufficient water supply and have initiated an inquiry into the origin of the false message.

Panic ensued among the public after a message circulated claiming a 15-minute daily reduction in water supply starting from December 15 due to a decrease in water capacity in Pavana Dam. PCMC officials, however, have categorically denied these rumors, stating that the message was false.

PCMC Water Supply Department Executive Engineer, Ramnath Takle, clarified that official notices would be provided if any decisions regarding water supply were made. PCMC is actively working to ensure that there is adequate water supply in all areas, he added.

Reports indicate that the dams supplying water to the PCMC area have sufficient water until May 2024. Despite the conflicting information, PCMC officials have maintained that there is no immediate reduction in supply. They have launched an investigation to determine the source of the false message.

In response to the panic caused the rumors, PCMC officials have urged the public to rely on official notices for accurate updates and not believe unverified information. The initiation of the inquiry highlights the importance of verified information to prevent unnecessary panic.

PCMC remains committed to providing uninterrupted water supply to its residents and will take necessary steps to address any future concerns. It is essential for the public to stay informed through official channels and avoid spreading unverified information that can cause unwarranted panic.