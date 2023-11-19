MP Takes Matters into His Own Hands to Ease Traffic Congestion

Somatne Phata, 19th November 2023: Dr. Amol Kolhe, a member of parliament, recently found himself caught in a traffic jam on the old Pune-Mumbai highway while on his way to an event in Moshi. Instead of waiting idly, Dr. Kolhe took it upon himself to personally address the issue at the Somatne Phata Chowk, as captured in a video shared on social media.

The video shows Dr. Kolhe directing drivers to cooperate and ensure a smoother flow of traffic. His actions not only helped alleviate the congestion at the chowk but also highlighted the need for improved infrastructure in the area.

In his social media post, Dr. Kolhe pointed out the pending completion of the elevated corridors between Khed and Nashik Phata and between Wagholi and Shirur on the Pune-Nagar highway. He emphasized that these incomplete projects contribute to the daily traffic congestion experienced the public.

Dr. Kolhe further revealed his ongoing efforts to secure funding for these projects. He has been in communication with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the National Highway Authority, resulting in the sanctioning of 9 thousand crores and 11 thousand crores, respectively. However, despite the allocated funds, the actual work has yet to begin.

“I persistently bring this daily plight of the people to the attention of the Central Government,” Dr. Kolhe expressed his concerns about the slow progress of these crucial projects. He urged for expedited action to alleviate the regular traffic woes faced the public.

Overall, Dr. Kolhe’s initiative to personally intervene in the traffic congestion showcases his commitment to addressing the issues faced the people. His actions also shed light on the need for timely completion of infrastructure projects to ensure smoother commuting experiences for everyone.

