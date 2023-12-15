Coaching Class Teacher Arrested for Sexual Assault on Minor Student

A shocking incident unfolded recently when a coaching class teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl multiple times. The victim, who had been enduring continuous torment, showed immense bravery reaching out to the Child Helpline (1098) and exposing the appalling acts committed against her. The accused teacher has now been booked and taken into custody the Loni Kalbhor police.

According to sources, the girl, originally from Satara district, had moved to the Handewadi area to live with a friend and pursue her studies at the coaching class since July. Her nightmare began when the teacher called her to wash clothes in November and forcefully engaged in sexual acts against her will, leaving her terrified.

Exploiting her vulnerability, the accused continued to lure the victim to his residence, subjecting her to rape on two separate occasions. It was only after the death of her cousin on December 7 that the victim returned to her native village and decided to seek help.

On December 13, the victim courageously reached out to the Child Helpline, sharing the sustained harassment she had endured. Authorities promptly registered a formal complaint with the Loni Kalbhor police station, paving the way for necessary action against the accused perpetrator.

This incident is a grim reminder of the vulnerability many students face within educational institutions. It is essential that schools and coaching classes prioritize the safety and well-being of their students, implementing strict background checks for all staff members and fostering an environment where students feel comfortable reporting any misconduct.