Employee Attacks Boss and Destroys Office After Being Excluded from WhatsApp Group

Summary: An employee in Pune went on a rampage at his workplace after being removed from the company’s WhatsApp group. The incident, which took place at a company on Old Mundhwa Road, resulted in physical assault against the boss and damage to his iPhone. The employee has been charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Police Act.

In a shocking turn of events, an employee at a Pune-based company took extreme measures to express his anger after being excluded from the company’s WhatsApp group. The employee, identified as Satyam Shingvi, had reportedly been the subject of multiple customer complaints regarding his behavior. In an attempt to address the issue, the company owner, Amol Seshrao Dhoble, removed Shingvi from the group.

However, this decision proved to be the catalyst for an outburst of violence. Fueled anger, Shingvi confronted Dhoble at the office, demanding an explanation for his removal. Sources reveal that Shingvi entered Dhoble’s office brandishing a bamboo stick, physically assaulting him and causing damage to his personal iPhone.

Following the incident, an FIR was filed against Shingvi at the Chandan Nagar Police Station. He has been charged under IPC 324 (voluntarily causing hurt dangerous weapons or means), IPC 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), IPC 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), IPC 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), and the Maharashtra Police Act.

The Chandannagar police are currently investigating the incident to gather additional evidence and testimonies from witnesses. Workplace violence incidents like these serve as a reminder of the importance of addressing employee grievances and conflicts in a constructive and timely manner.