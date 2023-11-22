Report Electrical Safety Threats in Maharashtra via WhatsApp

Pune, 21st November 2023: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) is taking a proactive step to ensure the safety of residents in Western Maharashtra launching a new initiative that allows citizens to report potential electrical safety threats through the popular messaging platform WhatsApp.

Recognizing the importance of addressing concerns such as broken power lines, dangling wires, open or missing fuse boxes, and exposed underground cables due to digging, MSEDCL has provided dedicated WhatsApp numbers for different regions. This streamlined approach aims to make the reporting process easier and more efficient.

Residents in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad cities, along with Haveli talukas and surrounding areas, can report electrical safety threats calling 7875767123. For those in Baramati, Indapur, Daund, Shirur, Bhor, and Purandar talukas, the designated WhatsApp number is 7875768074. Separate numbers have been allocated for Solapur district, Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara district.

To ensure effective reporting, MSEDCL requires citizens to provide photos and the complete address or location of the security threat. These WhatsApp numbers are dedicated exclusively to receiving information and complaints accompanied this necessary documentation. MSEDCL emphasizes that WhatsApp should be used instead of making direct calls. However, individuals without WhatsApp can submit information through SMS to the relevant mobile number.

In addition to the WhatsApp reporting system, citizens can also reach out to MSEDCL’s toll-free numbers, 1800-212-3435, 1800-233-3435, or 1912, for reporting electrical safety concerns. These numbers are operational 24 hours a day.

Once a report is received via WhatsApp, MSEDCL promptly forwards the details to the relevant divisional and sub-divisional offices. After the necessary repair work is completed, citizens are informed of the progress receiving post-repair photographs through WhatsApp. In cases where senior officers need to approve, fund, or relocate resources for specific complaints, proposals are sent accordingly, ensuring citizens are kept informed.

Ankush Nale, the Regional Director of Pune, is urging the public to actively participate in MSEDCL’s initiative for public electricity safety. He emphasizes the importance of refraining from pasting posters or leaflets on electrical infrastructure to avoid the risk of accidents. The public is kindly requested not to compromise safety engaging in such activities.

FAQ:

Q: How can I report potential electrical safety threats in Maharashtra?

A: You can report potential threats through WhatsApp sending photos and the complete address or location to the designated WhatsApp numbers provided MSEDCL.

Q: Can I make a direct call to report electrical safety concerns?

A: MSEDCL encourages the use of WhatsApp for reporting rather than making direct calls. However, if you do not have WhatsApp, you can submit information through SMS to the relevant mobile number.

Q: Are there toll-free numbers available for reporting electrical safety concerns?

A: Yes, you can call MSEDCL’s toll-free numbers, 1800-212-3435, 1800-233-3435, or 1912, operational 24 hours a day.

Q: What happens after I submit a report?

A: Once your report is received, MSEDCL will promptly forward the details to the appropriate divisional and sub-divisional offices. You will be informed of the progress through post-repair photographs on WhatsApp.

Q: Can I paste posters or leaflets on electrical infrastructure?

A: MSEDCL advises against pasting posters or leaflets on electrical infrastructure to avoid the risk of accidents. Please prioritize safety and refrain from engaging in such activities.