Explore the Beauty of Rangoli this Diwali – A Unique Competition to Capture the Essence

As the festive season of Diwali approaches, Lokmanya Multipurpose Co-operative Society Limited is organizing an extraordinary competition that promises to bring joy and celebrate the artistry of rangoli. The ‘Selfie With Rangoli’ competition invites individuals to showcase their creativity capturing a selfie with a rangoli design while dressed in traditional attire.

To participate, interested contestants can register at their nearest Lokmanya Society branch and submit their selfie with rangoli November 20. For those preferring online participation, the competition is also open on the society’s website at lokmanyasociety.org/pune-rangoli-competition. To obtain additional information, contestants can reach out to their nearest branch or dial the toll-free number provided – 18002124050.

The beauty of this competition lies not only in the creative expression of rangoli designs but also in the consideration of various factors in evaluating the entries. The results will be announced at the branch level, taking into account the rangoli design, color scheme, traditional attire, and more.

While the top three winners will be rewarded with attractive prizes and gifts, all participants will receive well-deserved certificates for their enchanting contributions. This unique competition aims to foster a sense of cultural appreciation, encourage artistic talents, and bring communities closer together during this auspicious festival.

Experience the vibrant and captivating world of rangoli this Diwali and be a part of this remarkable competition that celebrates the spirit of creativity and cultural heritage. Let your selfie with rangoli reflect your enthusiasm and love for this art form that has been an integral part of the Indian tradition for centuries.

FAQ:

Q: Can I participate in the competition online?

A: Yes, you can participate online visiting the website at lokmanyasociety.org/pune-rangoli-competition.

Q: What are the criteria for evaluation?

A: The rangoli design, color scheme, traditional attire, and other factors will be considered in the evaluation process.

Q: Do all participants receive certificates?

A: Yes, all participants will be awarded certificates for their contributions.

Q: How can I obtain more information about the competition?

A: For further information, please contact your nearest Lokmanya Society branch or call the toll-free number 18002124050.