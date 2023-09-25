Pune City Police Takes Action Against Illegal Usage of Drones During Ganesh Festival

The Pune City Police has issued a warning and announced that action will be taken against the usage of drones during the Ganesh festival. This decision comes after officials of the Special Branch Team of the police came across several drone visuals uploaded on social media platforms. In an official order, the police have already banned the usage of drones in the city during the festival for safety reasons.

The police have received information about drone visuals of Laxmi Road being uploaded on Instagram. They have stated that a case can be registered under relevant sections of the Aircraft Act, Drone Rules, and Indian Penal Code (IPC) in this matter. The Social Media Cell of Pune Police’s Special Branch is currently collecting details about the incident. The citizens of Pune have been urged to refrain from the illegal usage of drones in the city.

In addition to drones, the police order also includes a ban on the usage of other aerial objects such as micro light, hang gliders, paramotors, and hot air balloons between September 19 and 25 during the Ganesh festival. This decision has been made to ensure the safety of citizens visiting Ganesh pandals in the city during the 10 days of festivities.

It is important for citizens to comply with this order and refrain from using drones or any other prohibited aerial objects during the Ganesh festival. The Pune City Police is taking strict action against those who violate this order in order to maintain the safety and security of everyone involved.

Definitions:

– Ganesh festival: A Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesh, the elephant-headed god of wisdom and prosperity.

– Drones: Unmanned aerial vehicles that are remotely piloted or can fly autonomously.

Sources:

– Pune City Police

– The Indian Express