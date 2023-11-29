New Article: Unpredictable Weather Patterns in Pune Cause Concern for Residents

Pune, a city in India, has recently experienced an unusual weather phenomenon that has left its residents intrigued and concerned. Over the past few days, Punekars have been waking up to foggy and cloudy weather conditions during the morning hours, leading to low visibility and an eerie atmosphere.

One resident took to social media to share their experience, stating, “The entire city of Pune is engulfed in a thick fog this morning. It feels like we’ve been transported to a hill station.” Another user reported poor visibility and stated, “Foggy mornings have become a common occurrence in Fursungi, Pune.”

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Pune has been closely monitoring the situation and has predicted that these cloudy conditions and rain are expected to persist until December 1, 2023. According to the IMD’s weather report, rainfall is expected in certain areas of Konkan-Goa and Vidarbha until December 1.

In addition, residents in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada can expect rainfall on November 30, along with cloudy conditions, thunder, and lightning in specific areas. However, from December 2 to December 4, the weather is expected to become dry.

On November 30, Pune is expected to experience cloudy weather during the afternoon and evening, with some areas possibly receiving light rainfall. From December 1 to December 4, the weather is projected to be partly cloudy in the afternoon and evening.

This unpredictable weather pattern has raised concerns among Pune residents, who are unsure about what to expect from the region’s climate in the coming days. Many are hopeful for clearer skies and more stable conditions beyond the predicted timeframe.

