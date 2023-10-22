How to Watch the Liga MX Match Between Pumas and Monterrey

Pumas UNAM will be hosting Monterrey at Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Sunday in matchday 13 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura campaign. Pumas currently sits third in the table with six wins out of 12 matches, having lost only three times this season. They have won four out of their last five games, including a 4-1 victory over Cruz Azul.

Monterrey, on the other hand, had a slow start to the season but has since recovered well. They have suffered only one defeat in their last five league games, winning three and drawing one. Currently sitting at eighth place, Monterrey will be looking to improve their position in the table with another positive result in this match.

The game between Pumas and Monterrey will kick off at 2:00 pm ET on October 22, 2023, at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City. Fans in the United States can watch the match on ViX+ through live streaming. Alternatively, live updates can be followed on GOAL.

In terms of team news, Pumas will be without Jose Caicedo due to an undisclosed injury issue, and he is not expected to return before late October. Head coach Cesar Huerta is unlikely to make many changes to the winning formula after a comprehensive victory against Cruz Azul. Therefore, Pumas could field an unchanged XI from their last Liga MX game.

Monterrey might be missing some key players for this important match, including Sergio Canales, who has been sidelined for the last two games due to a thigh injury. Centre-back Axel Grijalva and striker Germán Berterame are also dealing with long-term injuries, but Berterame is expected to return to the first-team picture early November.

In their head-to-head record, Pumas and Monterrey have had competitive encounters over the years. However, with Pumas’ current form and home advantage, they will be looking to secure another three points and consolidate their position near the top of the table.

