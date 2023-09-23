Pulp 716 Calls Out Kickstartered Comic Sparrow for Unfulfilled Promises

Pulp 716, an independent comic and coffee shop in Buffalo/Niagara Falls, New York, took to Twitter last week to express their frustration over a Kickstartered comic called Sparrow that they had backed but never received. The creator of Sparrow, Kara Huset, had completed the comic and fulfilled it digitally, but there had been a significant delay in printing and fulfilling the physical copies. Pulp 716 stated that they had reached out to Huset multiple times but received no response.

In response to the situation, there was a diverse range of reactions from various individuals in the comics community. Some sympathized with Pulp 716 and expressed disappointment towards creators who don’t fulfill their Kickstarter promises. Others defended the creators, highlighting the challenges they may have faced and suggesting that not all Kickstarter projects are unreliable.

Huset eventually addressed the situation on social media, admitting responsibility for the delay and expressing regret for the way the project was managed. She explained that she was a young and inexperienced creator who had faced personal challenges during the production of Sparrow. She assured backers that she was still committed to fulfilling their orders and apologized for any disappointment caused.

Pulp 716, feeling the backlash from their initial callout, later deleted their Twitter account. However, it seems that Huset is now working to fulfill the outstanding orders with the assistance of other comic creators. This includes fulfilling Pulp 716’s order, though it’s unclear if the comic shop will accept the offer after their negative experience.

