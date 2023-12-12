Lee Hyori Becomes Ambassador for Pulmuone Earth Diet, Championing Sustainable Living

Summary: Pulmuone, a leading sustainable food brand, has announced that popular singer Lee Hyori will be the exclusive model for their ‘Pulmuone Earth Diet’ campaign. This partnership signifies a significant shift for Pulmuone as it is the first time they have chosen a famous celebrity to represent their brand. The decision was made due to the alignment of Lee Hyori’s values and image with the brand’s commitment to sustainable living. Through various online and offline initiatives, Pulmuone aims to promote the ‘Pulmuone Earth Diet’ with Lee Hyori as its advocate.

In a bold move to enhance brand value and promote the sustainability of their products, Pulmuone has enlisted the support of renowned singer Lee Hyori. Known for her dedication to a sustainable lifestyle, Lee Hyori embodies the principles of the Pulmuone Earth Diet, which was launched in August last year with the slogan ‘For me, for the earth.’ With this partnership, Pulmuone hopes to reach a wider audience and inspire them to make conscious choices for a more sustainable future.

As part of the campaign, Pulmuone plans to leverage Lee Hyori’s influence through outdoor advertising in prominent locations in Seoul. These eye-catching advertisements will serve as a reminder of the importance of choosing sustainable food options that align with the Pulmuone Earth Diet. Additionally, starting in January, the brand will roll out advertising videos and individual product promotions to showcase the benefits of their plant-based meat substitutes and other sustainable food offerings.

Park Jong Hee, Brand Manager of Pulmuone Earth Diet, expressed excitement over the collaboration, stating, “Pulmuone has always been committed to the sustainability of both people and the Earth. By featuring Hyori Lee in our campaign, we aim to strengthen our brand’s values and raise awareness about the Pulmuone Earth Diet’s sustainability. We look forward to spreading this message far and wide.”

With Lee Hyori on board as their ambassador, Pulmuone is poised to make a significant impact in the sustainable food market. As consumers increasingly prioritize eco-friendly options, the partnership between Pulmuone and Lee Hyori serves as a testament to the growing importance of sustainable living in today’s world. Through their joint efforts, they hope to inspire individuals to make conscious choices for the benefit of their personal health and the planet as a whole.