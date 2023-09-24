Annual Plane Pull Raises Funds for Special Olympics

Dozens of teams gathered at Long Beach Airport on September 23, 2023, for the annual Plane Pull event hosted the Law Enforcement Torch Run and Special Olympics Southern California. The event aimed to raise money for athletes with intellectual disabilities and empower them to lead happier and healthier lives.

The teams competed to pull a 124,000-pound UPS airplane 12 feet down the runway in the fastest time recorded. Participants included law enforcement officers, business leaders, community and religious groups, and individuals from all over the region. Each team was paired with an athlete “copilot” to pull alongside them.

In addition to the main competition, the event featured various activities for families to enjoy together, including a supercar show, stage entertainment, a dunk tank, and other kid-friendly activities. The atmosphere was described as family-friendly and provided an opportunity for members of the community to come together and support Special Olympic athletes.

The funds raised through the Plane Pull will be used to support individuals with intellectual disabilities and help them live fulfilling lives. Kelly Pond, the President and CEO of Special Olympics Southern California, spoke highly of the event, stating, “The Plane Pull is one of the most anticipated SOSC events. Where else can you be on the airport tarmac pulling a real plane with other members of the community in a family-friendly environment to raise money for Special Olympic athletes.”

