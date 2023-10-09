Can Your Boss Add You to a WhatsApp Group without Your Permission?

In a recent decision the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD), it has been established that if your boss adds you to a work-related WhatsApp group using your personal phone number without asking for your permission, they are within their rights to do so. This resolution came about as a result of a complaint filed an employee against a small messenger company.

The AEPD stated that the employee’s data was treated minimally, with the main purpose of the WhatsApp groups being to improve work organization. According to the agency, the company shared only necessary information related to delivery routes, people involved, working hours, van locations at the end of the day, and other work-related details.

Although this ruling may set a precedent, it is not an unchangeable procedure and can be used as a guide in similar cases. No court has yet issued a definitive ruling on the matter, leaving it open to interpretation.

Many legal experts have criticized both the outcome and the approach of the AEPD in this case. Jorge García Herrero, a lawyer from Secuoya Group, dedicated 200 pages to dismantling the use of “contract execution” as a legal basis, particularly in reference to Instagram’s practices. He argued that the Spanish agency’s inclusion of workers in WhatsApp groups without their consent was insufficiently addressed, using only three paragraphs.

In conclusion, while it may be legally permissible for employers to add employees to work-related WhatsApp groups without their explicit consent, the matter is still subject to debate and interpretation. It remains to be seen how future cases will be handled and whether courts will establish clearer guidelines.

Sources:

– Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD)

– Legal expert Jorge García Herrero