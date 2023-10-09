Publicis Sapient to Deliver Personalized Customer Experiences on WhatsApp for Salesforce Users

Publicis Sapient, a digital business transformation company, has announced its collaboration with Salesforce to enable personalized customer experiences on WhatsApp. By integrating Salesforce Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Commerce Cloud with WhatsApp, Publicis Sapient aims to enhance customer engagement and satisfaction on the popular messaging platform.

With over 2 billion daily users and more than 100 billion daily messages, WhatsApp has become a key channel for businesses to interact with their customers. Publicis Sapient plans to leverage AI technology to help brands leverage WhatsApp for seamless and meaningful customer connections.

By integrating WhatsApp with Salesforce’s suite of customer relationship management tools, brands can provide tailored experiences at every stage of the customer journey. This allows for real-time customer support, personalized marketing, and easy product purchasing.

For example, a customer looking to buy running shoes can place an order through WhatsApp, choose the style, color, and size, and make a payment directly from their phone. They can then arrange to collect the shoes from a nearby store. At the store, customers can join a running support community group and explore participating in a marathon sponsored the brand. Throughout their training, customers can seek personal advice on WhatsApp, creating a seamless end-to-end experience.

Nigel Vaz, CEO of Publicis Sapient, emphasized the company’s commitment to helping clients transform their businesses and deliver value to customers. This collaboration with Salesforce enables Publicis Sapient to provide unified, conversational messaging at scale and drive business growth.

Salesforce’s SVP and General Manager of Commerce Cloud, Michael Affronti, highlighted the importance of WhatsApp-first business messaging in increasing sales, improving customer service, and engaging customers wherever they are. He praised Publicis Sapient for its role in helping Salesforce customers deploy WhatsApp on the Salesforce platform.

Publicis Sapient, recognized as a leader in digital business transformation services and experience consulting services, brings its expertise in data and artificial intelligence to deliver deep AI and machine learning capabilities.

With this collaboration, Salesforce customers can look forward to delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving business growth through unified messaging on WhatsApp.

Sources: Constellation Research, IDC, Gartner