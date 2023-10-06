Publicis Sapient Partners with Salesforce and Meta’s WhatsApp Business Platform for Enhanced Customer Experiences

Publicis Sapient, a leading digital consultancy firm, has announced a partnership with Salesforce and Meta’s WhatsApp Business Platform to revolutionize customer experiences. With the integration of WhatsApp’s global reach, Salesforce’s robust commerce platform, and Publicis Sapient’s AI capabilities, the aim is to provide seamless and personalized services at scale.

By directly integrating Salesforce with the WhatsApp Business Platform, businesses will be able to offer in-the-moment customer support and tailor products to each customer’s preferences. This means that customers can order items like running shoes in their preferred style, color, and size directly on WhatsApp. They can complete the payment process using their mobile phones and conveniently arrange collection from a nearby store. This integration offers a more personalized and seamless end-to-end journey for customers, from ordering to product support, all on their favorite messaging platform.

Nigel Vaz, CEO of Publicis Sapient, believes that using WhatsApp for business messaging presents Salesforce customers with the opportunity to provide personal and conversational experiences that drive sales, improve customer service, and engage customers wherever they may be. He emphasizes that this partnership allows Publicis Sapient to help their clients offer unified, conversational messaging at scale, ultimately driving business growth.

Publicis Sapient’s initiative has been endorsed MichaeI Affronti, SVP and General Manager of Commerce Cloud at Salesforce. He recognizes the value of Publicis Sapient’s efforts in helping their customers deploy WhatsApp on the Salesforce platform, enabling faster creation of new messaging experiences to meet business goals.

Publicis Sapient has been recognized as a leader in digital business transformation services Constellation Research, as well as a leader in experience consulting services IDC and Gartner. Through this integration, Publicis Sapient aims to solidify their position leveraging their extensive range of data and artificial intelligence services. They will apply their deep expertise in AI and machine learning across data strategy, science, analytics, and engineering to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

