Publicis Sapient to Deliver Personalized Customer Experiences on WhatsApp for Salesforce Customers

Publicis Sapient, a leading digital business transformation company, has announced its partnership with Salesforce to provide personalized customer experiences at scale using WhatsApp. With the aim of enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction, Publicis Sapient will assist brands in implementing WhatsApp with Salesforce Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Commerce Cloud.

Messaging has revolutionized the way businesses interact with their customers, and with over 2 billion daily users and over 100 billion daily messages, WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms globally. Publicis Sapient plans to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to help brands tailor their interactions, ensuring seamless and meaningful customer connections through WhatsApp.

The direct integration of Salesforce with the WhatsApp Business Platform empowers brands to offer personalized experiences throughout the customer journey. This integration enables brands to provide in-the-moment customer support, market and sell relevant products, and deliver exceptional service. To illustrate, customers can use WhatsApp to order running shoes from their preferred brand, customize the style, color, and size, make payment, and arrange for store pick-up. Furthermore, customers can scan a QR code on WhatsApp to join a running support community group and explore participating in a marathon sponsored the brand. Throughout their marathon training, customers can seek personal advice and guidance on WhatsApp, creating a seamless and convenient end-to-end journey.

Publicis Sapient, recognized as a leader in Digital Business Transformation Services Constellation Research, and a leader in Experience Consulting Services IDC and Gartner, will leverage its expertise in data and artificial intelligence services to deliver AI and machine learning capabilities across data strategy, science, analytics, and engineering.

Nigel Vaz, the CEO of Publicis Sapient, expressed their commitment to help Salesforce clients offer unified, conversational messaging at scale, which ultimately drives business growth. Through their SPEED (strategy, product, experience, engineering, and data & AI) capabilities, Publicis Sapient aims to enable clients to build a competitive advantage, deliver value, and accelerate growth.

According to MichaeI Affronti, SVP and General Manager of Commerce Cloud at Salesforce, WhatsApp-first business messaging enables customers to provide personal and conversational experiences, leading to improved customer service, increased sales, and enhanced customer engagement. By partnering with Publicis Sapient, Salesforce customers can deploy WhatsApp on the platform to develop new messaging experiences that align with their business goals more efficiently.

Overall, Publicis Sapient’s collaboration with Salesforce to implement WhatsApp for personalized customer experiences highlights the growing importance of messaging platforms in fostering seamless and meaningful brand-customer connections.

