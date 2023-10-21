The Truth Behind the Controversial Barred List at Conamara Pub

A pub owner in An Spidéal, Kresimir Beric, has spoken out against a circulating list on social media claiming to contain reasons why certain individuals are barred from his establishment. Beric has labeled the list as “fake” and stated that the statements contained within it are untrue.

The pub, Cois Cuain, has been at the center of a social media storm due to the list, which includes the names of more than a dozen people supposedly barred from the premises. Some individuals on the list even had head and shoulder photographs attached.

Each name on the list is accompanied an allegation as to why they are barred from the pub. These allegations range from being annoying or disrespectful to staff, starting fights, damaging property, and engaging in criminal activity. However, Beric insists that these claims are entirely false and that the list itself is fabricated.

In response to the controversy, Beric has issued a public apology to anyone affected and has temporarily closed the pub due to safety concerns. He expressed worry about the aggressive reactions on social media and the potential harm to the staff.

While Beric understands the anger and frustration caused the list, he points out that defending himself and those on the list is nearly impossible in the face of such intense social media scrutiny, regardless of the falseness of the content. He has invited those affected the controversy to visit the pub at a specified time so that he can personally apologize to them.

In the midst of this social media storm, many people have come forward in support of Cois Cuain and Kresimir Beric, demonstrating that a false list circulating online does not define the true nature of the establishment or its owner.

Sources:

Connacht Tribune

– Definitions: Conamara – a region in County Galway, Ireland

– Definitions: An Spidéal – a village located in Conamara, Galway, Ireland

– Definitions: Cois Cuain – a pub situated on Main Street in An Spidéal, Galway, Ireland