New Article: Principal Absent from School Amid Investigation Into Controversial Social Media Post

Peel Region public school principal Rich Ward will not be present at Tribune Drive Public School as the Peel District School Board (PDSB) investigates a social media post that has sparked controversy. The post, which appears to dismiss or distort reports of rising antisemitism in the Greater Toronto Area, has raised concerns among community members and prompted the board to take action.

While PDSB officials have confirmed the investigation, they have not provided further specifics, citing the need to maintain confidentiality in human resource matters. As a result, Ward’s absence from the school is currently being treated as a temporary measure until the investigation concludes.

The contentious social media post in question was shared on November 12 and featured a screen capture of a tweet attributed to Rich Ward. In response to an article highlighting antisemitic incidents, Ward’s tweet suggests that the increase in antisemitism is a result of anti-Zionism following what he referred to as the “Israel-led genocide in Palestine.”

The PDSB has emphasized its commitment to creating inclusive and safe learning environments for all students and staff. In a statement addressing antisemitism and Islamophobia, the board’s director of education, Rashmi Swarup, highlighted the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone within the school community.

While Ward’s absence from Tribune Drive Public School continues during the investigation, the PDSB remains dedicated to upholding the rights, dignity, and human rights of its students and staff. The board’s focus remains on providing a compassionate and caring environment that centers the humanity of all individuals involved.

