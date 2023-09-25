Woman Injured After Falling Down Cliff While Taking Photos

Authorities have issued a safety reminder following a recent incident where a 22-year-old woman fell 50 meters down a cliff at Phillip Island while trying to take photos for social media. The woman was winched to safety an air ambulance at the Pinnacles Lookout at Cape Woolamai and was flown to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the woman had gone off the designated walking trail to get a better vantage point for her photos. She was accompanied two friends who were able to climb down the cliff to wait with her until emergency services arrived. Bass Coast Acting Police Inspector, Dave Fyfe, stated that while the injuries sustained were serious, they were not fatal. He emphasized the importance of being cautious and sticking to designated walking trails, especially for visitors and tourists.

Cape Woolamai is renowned for its waves and breaks, attracting surfers from around the world for competitions. However, with the warmer weather approaching, authorities are reminding people to exercise caution when outdoors. This incident serves as a timely reminder to be mindful of one’s surroundings and avoid taking unnecessary risks, especially when trying to capture the perfect selfie.

In conclusion, it is crucial to prioritize safety when taking photos for social media. This includes staying on designated walking trails and being aware of potential risks. While capturing the perfect photo is important, it should never come at the expense of one’s personal safety. Let us all remember that accidents can happen, and it is better to err on the side of caution.

Source: ABC News (no URL provided)