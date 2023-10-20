Public Notice: Abandoned Vehicle in Solon Springs

A public notice has been issued regarding an abandoned vehicle in Solon Springs, Wisconsin. The vehicle in question is a 2001 Freightliner, with the VIN number FUJA6CG02LK20228. It is registered to JED FLANNERY and was found at 9161 East County Road L. The vehicle has been towed to Blaine Brothers Maintenance Inc, located at 1325 Highway 45 in Scanlon, Minnesota.

The owner of the vehicle is hereby notified that there is a balance of $3,521.49 that needs to be paid. If the owner does not come forward within 15 business days, the vehicle will be disposed of in accordance with MN Stat. Sections 168B.08 and 168B.09.

This public notice serves as a legal requirement to inform the owner of the abandoned vehicle. It provides an opportunity for the owner to claim the vehicle and settle any outstanding balance. Failure to do so will result in the disposal of the vehicle as allowed the relevant statutes.

Source: Superior Telegram | News, weather, sports from Superior Wisconsin

Definitions:

– VIN: Vehicle Identification Number, a unique code used to identify vehicles.

– MN Stat. Sections 168B.08 and 168B.09: Minnesota Statutes that outline the procedures for handling abandoned vehicles.