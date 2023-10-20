Douglas County Planning & Zoning Committee Holds Public Hearing

The Douglas County Planning & Zoning Committee will be conducting a public hearing on November 8, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. The meeting will take place at the Government Center Board Room in Superior, Wisconsin. Members of the media and the public can attend via phone or video conference.

During the meeting, several conditional-use permits will be considered. The first conditional-use permit is for Alecia & Travis Erickson, who are seeking permission to operate a home occupation for the rental and storage of Elite Portable Toilets. The property in question is located in the Town of Lakeside.

Additionally, the committee will review two revisions to existing conditional-use permits. Both revisions pertain to non-metallic mines operated the Douglas County Highway Department and owned Douglas County Forestry. The mines are located in the Towns of Summit and Brule, and the revisions aim to modify current conditions.

The committee will also address a renewal of a conditional-use permit for a non-metallic mine operated the Town of Oakland. This renewal pertains to two separate sections of land in the Town of Oakland.

Furthermore, the meeting will cover the approval of various reclamation plans. These plans include the Town of Superior, Town of Oakland, and Douglas County Highway Department mines.

The Planning & Zoning Office is accepting written comments on these matters and encourages the public to attend the public hearing. More information, including attachments and maps of the subject properties, can be found on the Douglas County website.

