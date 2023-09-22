Douglas County Planning & Zoning Committee Holds Public Hearing

The Douglas County Planning & Zoning Committee will be hosting a public hearing on October 11, 2023, at the Government Center Board Room in Superior, Wisconsin. The purpose of the hearing is to discuss several important matters related to zoning ordinances and conditional-use permits.

One of the main items on the agenda is the proposed amendment to the Douglas County Zoning Ordinance 8.0. Petition No. 23-14, filed John Keith of Gordon, WI, seeks to change approximately 5.5 acres of land from the RR-1 residential recreational zone district to the C-1 commercial zone district. The proposed use for this land is a commercial enterprise.

Another significant topic to be discussed is a conditional-use permit requested Jacob and Natosha Tiessen of Superior, WI. They are seeking permission to operate an agritourism farm on their property, which would include various attractions such as a sunflower field, play area, mazes, playground, and small animals. The exact location of the property is described in the hearing notice.

Additionally, there will be a renewal of conditional-use permits for two non-metallic mines; one operated Glacier Hill Sand LLC and the other the Town of Superior. These renewals will be reviewed for compliance with the original permits and any necessary updates or changes.

If anyone wishes to comment on these matters, they are encouraged to do so in writing to the Planning & Zoning Office before the meeting or to attend the public hearing. Action may be taken during the meeting on any of the items listed for the public hearing.

For more information and to review attachments and maps related to the hearing, interested parties can visit the Planning & Zoning Office or the Douglas County website.

