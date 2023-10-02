Hallmark Movies Now Partners with hoopla Digital to Provide Streaming Services to Library Users

Hallmark Movies Now, the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service offered Hallmark Media, has become the first streaming platform to utilize the integration between Accedo One and hoopla Digital. This partnership enables users with a library pass to stream movies and entertainment through their public library, expanding the audience for SVOD services.

Through hoopla Digital, a digital brand and service provided Midwest Tape, library users in the United States can now access Hallmark Movies Now using their library pass, treating paid streaming services in the same manner as books. This collaboration offers Hallmark Media a unique opportunity to reach a new audience and increase awareness of their SVOD offering.

Accedo One, the user experience platform from Accedo, and hoopla Digital, a trusted provider of physical media to public libraries for nearly three decades, have created an out-of-the-box integration that allows seamless access to Hallmark Movies Now as part of hoopla’s BingePass initiative. BingePass is a service introduced hoopla Digital in response to the growing demand for binge-watching content. It provides patrons at participating libraries with unlimited streaming and downloading capabilities for seven days, including access to music, audiobooks, comics, and more.

By leveraging their hoopla identity, library card holders can enjoy a curated content experience on Hallmark Movies Now as if they were subscribed directly to the SVOD platform. This expansion of hoopla’s offerings allows video service providers to easily integrate with hoopla and reach their audience of nearly 10 million registered users.

The collaboration between Hallmark Movies Now, Accedo One, and hoopla Digital is a game-changing strategy that aims to captivate new audiences and enhance user engagement for video platforms. Accedo One customers can immediately benefit from this seamless integration through the Accedo One marketplace, which offers an optimized user experience and extends the reach of video service providers.

This partnership represents a significant development in the streaming industry, providing public library users with access to a wider range of digital entertainment options while further expanding the reach of SVOD services.

