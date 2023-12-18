Proposed Rail Line in Taft Receives Positive Feedback from Community

A recent public input session in Taft, Orange County, gave community members the opportunity to voice their opinions on the proposed “Sunshine Corridor” rail line. Attendees, including residents from Taft and beyond, expressed their support for the extension, seeing it as a practical solution for transporting tourists and workers between major destinations while alleviating traffic congestion.

While the general sentiment was positive, residents did have concerns about the potential impact on traffic. In an effort to address this, Sunrail leaders have considered building elevated tracks to avoid road crossings, similar to the approach taken Brightline, which would share the tracks on its way to Tampa.

If the Sunshine Corridor is completed, it would also lead to the expansion of Sunrail’s existing line, introducing night and weekend services and increasing train frequency during the day. However, this could potentially result in more frequent traffic congestion.

One Disney employee, Matthew Faller, shared his preference for using the train to commute to work, citing safety as a significant factor. Faller believes that riding the train offers a safer alternative to driving and provides an opportunity to be productive during the commute.

FDOT is currently in the early planning stages of designing and constructing the rail line. Steps such as environmental reviews, design, and funding still need to be completed, making the timeline for construction uncertain.

Funding will play a crucial role in the project, with estimated costs of $2 billion for the line from the airport to the convention center. The specific contribution from taxpayers is yet to be determined. However, with other developments in progress, such as Brightline’s expansion to Tampa and Universal’s support for a stop near its parks, it is likely that the proposed rail line will move forward quickly.

Overall, the community members in Taft have shown great enthusiasm for the rail line project. The recent public input session has been met with positive feedback, indicating strong support for the initiative.