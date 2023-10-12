Coffee Shop La Ruche 33: Twelve Drug Traffickers on Trial in Bordeaux

Twelve individuals from Bordeaux are being accused of terrorizing the community fueling a cannabis and cocaine trafficking operation in the Écus district of Le Bouscat. These individuals, aged 17 to 35, are facing charges for their illicit activities carried out over a span of more than a year. The trial is taking place in Bordeaux on Thursday and Friday, with two minor defendants being presented before a juvenile judge. In April 2022, all twelve defendants were indicted for “criminal association” and “possession, offer, and sale of narcotics.” Two of the defendants will also have to answer for the acquisition and possession of loaded category B firearms.

The investigation was sparked anonymous tips from local residents in January 2022. Living amongst lookouts, dealers, and armed drug traffickers, the residents of the neighborhood reached their breaking point. On January 31, they anonymously informed the Bordeaux police about the illicit trade occurring in their community. The apartments, which were used to store drugs and money, were the center of operation. Between noon and 10 PM every day, the entrances of the buildings turned into fixed points of sale for cocaine and cannabis. One variety of cannabis, known as premium, was being sold for 20 euros per gram.

Recordings of wiretapped conversations revealed one of the drug traffickers, Jules S., saying, “The pigs just made a small raid. Nothing serious, we’ll be back in a few days.” Throughout the investigation, the authorities identified Jules S., 27 years old, as a key player in the operation. He drove around the neighborhood in a Mercedes rented from a Polish company. Jules S., also known as “Julio,” was the right-hand man of the mastermind behind the operation, Alexandre A. Already convicted in April 2019 for similar offenses, Julio was aware that the police were onto his trail but did not yet know he was under surveillance. In conversations, he expressed frustration about the complaints from neighbors and how they wanted to file a collective complaint.

Julio, who admitted his involvement in running “La Ruche” (The Hive), was responsible for managing the young individuals employed to distribute the drugs, monitor the neighborhood, and oversee the redistribution of the 10,000 euros generated daily from the operation. The setup functioned like a commercial enterprise: advertisements on Snapchat, information and promotions on Telegram, and Julio regularly placing orders worth several hundred euros on Vistaprint. A delivery person was tasked with providing cocaine to clients seven days a week.

According to undisclosed sources, Julio also devised strategies to evade police investigation. On March 20, 2022, he quickly discovered that one of his dealers had been apprehended and promptly requested a third party to “clean” his apartment.

