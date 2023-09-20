PTI Fact Check Joins WhatsApp Channels to Combat Misinformation

PTI Fact Check, the fact-checking unit of India’s trusted news agency Press Trust of India, has recently joined WhatsApp Channels, a new feature developed Meta that allows users to follow news organizations and celebrities within the WhatsApp platform. This move is significant in light of upcoming state assembly and Lok Sabha elections, where the spread of fake and misleading information on social media platforms is expected to increase.

As a signatory of the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), PTI Fact Check’s WhatsApp Channel offers access to over 400 fact-checked stories, tips to identify and verify misinformation on social media, and opportunities for users to participate in the organization’s fact-checking efforts. With the rise of viral claims on social media, it becomes crucial to provide people with access to accurate and verified information.

WhatsApp Channels provide a separate tab called ‘Updates’, where users can receive private updates from various organizations, services, and notable personalities across different fields. These channels are filtered based on the users’ country of origin and can be easily searched for name or category within the platform.

According to Meta India head Sandhya Devanathan, the launch of WhatsApp Channels aims to provide a simple, reliable, and private way for users to receive important updates tailored to their interests and hobbies. The goal is to create the most private broadcast service, where users can choose which accounts to follow based on their preferences.

To follow PTI Fact Check on WhatsApp Channels, users can either open the provided URL or reach out via the provided WhatsApp number to receive the QR Code for subscription. Additionally, users are encouraged to share any claims or social media posts they believe need to be fact-checked and verified.

Overall, the inclusion of PTI Fact Check on WhatsApp Channels is a positive step towards combating the spread of misinformation and ensuring that users have access to accurate and reliable information during critical times such as elections.

– Press Trust of India (PTI): India’s largest news agency providing reliable and accurate news to various media outlets.

– International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN): A network of organizations dedicated to promoting fact-checking and raising the standards of journalism globally.

