AI-Generated Speech Raises Concerns of Misuse and Manipulation

In a bold move to connect with supporters, the PTI party utilized artificial intelligence (AI) to create a speech delivered in the cloned voice of their founder, Imran Khan. The AI-generated audio clip was broadcast on social media during a virtual rally, with archival footage of Mr. Khan playing in the background. Azhar Mashwani, a focal person for the PTI chairman, explained that the software identified Mr. Khan’s voice and replicated it with a 60 to 65 percent accuracy.

While the party celebrated this historic attempt and praised their social media team, some critics found the AI-generated speech unconvincing. Syed Muhammad Ashar, a business manager, commented on the strange grammar used in the speech, but acknowledged the PTI’s effort. On the other hand, media worker Hussain Javed Afroze appreciated the party’s use of technology, applauding their willingness to explore new tools.

However, this event also raises concerns about the potential misuse and manipulation of AI technology. Analysts have previously warned about the impersonation of leaders and the dissemination of disinformation through the use of AI. The PTI’s use of this technology to overcome state suppression highlights another aspect of the technology’s potential impact.

In a separate message, Mr. Khan urged his supporters to prepare for the upcoming general elections. The PTI’s core committee reiterated its demand for the “bat” symbol and welcomed Sardar Latif Khan Khosa into the party, expressing confidence in his abilities to contribute to the party’s goals.

While AI continues to advance and provide new opportunities, it is crucial to consider the ethical implications and potential risks associated with its usage in various aspects of society. The PTI’s use of AI-generated speech highlights the need for further discussion and regulation to ensure responsible and transparent use of this technology. As AI evolves, it is essential to strike a balance between innovation and safeguarding against potential misuse.