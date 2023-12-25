Beware of Scammers: PTA Warns Public About Phishing Attempts

Summary: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a warning to the public regarding phishing attempts through Whatsapp, social media, and text messages. Scammers are posing as the PTA’s Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), tricking users into clicking on fraudulent links and compromising their personal information.

In a bid to protect users from falling victim to these fraudulent tactics, the PTA strongly advised against clicking on links from unknown sources or numbers. They also urged the public to report any suspicious phone numbers or links through their complaint management system on the toll-free number.

To further safeguard personal information, the PTA emphasized the importance of using their official platforms. Users were encouraged to lodge complaints about such activities on the PTA’s website and check the status of their devices visiting the website or sending an SMS to 8484 from their mobile devices.

These phishing attempts are a cause for concern as scammers continue to evolve their tactics. By posing as a trusted regulatory authority such as the PTA, they exploit unsuspecting individuals who may be unaware of the risks associated with clicking on unfamiliar links.

It is crucial for the public to remain vigilant and exercise caution when interacting with messages or links that claim to be from official sources. Verifying the authenticity of communication and using trusted channels for accessing information can help mitigate the risks of falling victim to such scams. By staying informed and alert, individuals can protect themselves from cyber threats and safeguard their personal data.