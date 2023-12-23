PTA Urges Public to Stay Aware of Deceptive Links on WhatsApp and Social Media

In the interest of public safety, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a warning about deceptive links circulating on messaging platforms like WhatsApp and social media. The PTA advises users to exercise caution and prioritize using the official platforms and short codes provided the authority to protect their personal information.

These deceptive links often claim to be associated with the PTA’s Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS). One common message falsely states that the user’s SIM card is involved in suspicious activities and prompts them to check the number of SIMs they have clicking on a provided link. Another message threatens to suspend the user’s phone registration unless they visit the link.

The PTA emphasizes that these tactics are designed to trick individuals into clicking on malicious links, thereby compromising their personal information. To combat this, the public is urged to refrain from clicking on links from unknown numbers or senders. Instead, they should report such phone numbers and links to the PTA’s complaint management system.

To ensure the safety and security of their devices, users are advised to visit the official PTA website or use the official PTA Device Verification App available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. By using these designated channels, users can check the status of their devices and protect themselves from falling victim to phishing attempts.

In conclusion, the PTA emphasizes the importance of public vigilance when it comes to deceptive links on messaging platforms and social media. By being aware of the risks and using official channels, users can safeguard their personal information and avoid falling prey to scams.