PTA Warns Public of Fraudulent Links on WhatsApp and Social Media

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a warning to the public about fraudulent links circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. The PTA is urging individuals to exercise caution and refrain from clicking on links from unknown numbers or senders.

The PTA specifically highlighted deceptive messages claiming to be associated with its Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS). These messages falsely inform users that their SIM cards are involved in suspicious activities and ask them to check the number of SIMs clicking on a provided link. Alternatively, another message threatens users that their phone registration will be suspended unless they visit a given link.

These tactics are designed to trick individuals into clicking on malicious links, compromising their personal information. To protect themselves, the public is encouraged to report such phone numbers and links for blocking through the PTA’s complaint management system.

To ensure the safety and security of their devices, the PTA advises users to check the status of their device visiting the official website or using the official Device Verification App available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

It is crucial for individuals to remain vigilant and prioritize the use of official platforms and short codes provided trusted sources. By following these precautions, users can help protect themselves from falling victim to scams and phishing attempts.

The PTA is committed to raising awareness about these fraudulent activities and will continue to take action against those who engage in such practices. The public is reminded to report any suspicious messages or links to the authorities to prevent further harm.

In conclusion, while using WhatsApp and social media platforms, it is important to exercise caution, avoid clicking on links from unknown sources, and report any suspicious activity to protect personal information and maintain online security.