Pakistan Stock Exchange Launches Innovative PSX WhatsApp Service

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has revolutionized the way investors access information with its groundbreaking PSX WhatsApp service. This innovative offering allows customers to have a wealth of capital market information at their fingertips, providing a new level of convenience and accessibility.

With the PSX WhatsApp service, customers can conveniently access all the essential information they need to make informed investment decisions. From investment basics and financial literacy articles to the My Portfolio virtual trading web-app and market details such as market reports, market summaries, daily quotations, and announcements, this service covers a range of options tailored to meet the diverse needs of capital market participants.

Accessing the PSX WhatsApp service is both simple and user-friendly. Users can either scan the QR code or click on the provided link to initiate the process. Upon doing so, they will receive a welcoming “Hi” message in their WhatsApp message box, which they will need to send to initiate the service.

According to Farrukh H. Khan, the Managing Director and CEO of PSX, the launch of the PSX WhatsApp service is a significant milestone for all stakeholders, including investors, issuers, media, and the general public. The service aims to cater to the needs of both new and experienced market participants, providing easy access to daily market reports, summaries, and investment guidance through the Investing 101 course offered PSX.

With the introduction of the PSX WhatsApp service, PSX continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. By leveraging the popularity and accessibility of WhatsApp, the exchange aims to empower investors placing crucial market information directly into their hands.

