PSV vs Go Ahead Eagles: Eredivisie Match Preview

PSV Eindhoven will be aiming to strengthen their position at the top of the 2023-24 Eredivisie standings when they face Go Ahead Eagles at the Philips Stadion on Wednesday. Having recorded a flawless record in the domestic league this season, PSV has secured maximum points from their first five games, with their latest victory being a 4-0 win against Almere City.

Meanwhile, Go Ahead Eagles currently sit in sixth place in the league table and are looking to extend their unbeaten run of five games. They come into this match with confidence following a 3-0 victory against Fortuna Sittard.

To help fans stay informed, here’s everything you need to know about watching the match:

Kick-off Time and Venue:

The PSV vs Go Ahead Eagles match will take place at the Philips Stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands. The kick-off is scheduled for 2:45 pm EDT on September 27 in the United States.

How to Watch:

Unfortunately, the game is not available to watch in the United States. However, you can follow live updates on GOAL.

Team News:

In terms of PSV’s squad, Mauro Junior, Armando Obispo, and Fredrik Oppegard are currently unavailable due to various injuries. PSV manager Peter Bosz is expected to field an unchanged lineup from the Almere City match, with Luuk de Jong leading the attack. Notable competition for places exists between Ricardo Pepi, Johan Bakayoko, and Hirving Lozano on the left side of the front three.

On the other hand, Go Ahead Eagles coach Rene Hake is likely to stick with the same lineup that secured them a win against Fortuna Sittard. There might be the possibility of Jamal Amofa’s return, but Joris Kramer and Gerrit Nauber are expected to retain their positions at center-back. Sylla Sow could start instead of Bobby Adekanye, who scored off the bench in their last game.

Head-to-Head Record:

No additional information was provided regarding the head-to-head record between PSV and Go Ahead Eagles.

This match promises to be an exciting clash between two teams aiming for victory and continuing their strong performances in the Eredivisie.

Sources:

– GOAL

– Eredivisie official website